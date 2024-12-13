Has Australia quietly applied a 'shadow ban' on Israelis? Group demands answers on long visa waits

The Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) requested that the country’s home affairs minister clarify whether there has been an adjustment in the rules for visa requirements for Israelis, following reports of such a change, as Israelis report increasingly long waits.

“There has been a noticeable increase in wait times for visas to be issued to Israelis, from a few days previously, to over a month recently,” FZA claimed on social media. “There is a strong belief within the community that this has led to what can only be described as a form of shadow bans or additional barriers in visa processing that has previously not been problematic before October 7, 2023, and the subsequent conflict.”

The Zionist Federation of Australia is seeking clarification from the Minister for Home Affairs on recent reports of shifts to Australia’s issuing of visas to Israelis, resulting in visa denials or significant delays.There has been a noticeable increase in wait times for visas… — Zionist Federation of Australia (@ZionistFedAus) December 13, 2024

The organization charged that changes, whether “intentional or not,” are adding “to the perception that the Jewish community in Australia is being targeted following a drastic rise in antisemitism.”

ZFA called on Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to clarify the government’s policy publicly and explain any changes. A policewoman stands guard at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, December 6, 2024. (credit: AAP Image/Con Chronis via REUTERS)

Israelis left waiting

ZFA’s appeal came amid reports that Israeli siblings Omer and Ella Berger were left stranded in Thailand as Australia demanded they provide details of their IDF service before they could be issued visas, according to Australian Jewish News. The young siblings had reportedly been traveling to Australia to celebrate the 99th birthday of their grandmother, who had survived the Holocaust.

All the Berger family were granted visas except Omer and Ella, who were asked to submit a 13-page document, according to The Nightly. The questions on this document allegedly included “Have you ever participated in any physical or psychological abuse against prisoners or civilians; have you ever been a guard/official at a detention center, prison, or transit camp; have you ever participated in the crime of genocide or a war crime?”

Ella reportedly abandoned her hopes of joining her family for the celebrations in Australia, instead returning to Israel, where she serves in the IDF’s Intelligence Corps, according to AJN.

Israel’s former interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, was also recently denied a visa to visit the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently cast blame on the Australian government, who have been increasingly critical of Israel, following the arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The burning of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is an abhorrent act of antisemitism. I expect the state authorities to use their full weight to prevent such antisemitic acts in the future," Netanyahu wrote on X/Twitter shortly after the attack.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to separate this reprehensible act from the extreme anti-Israeli position of the Labor government in Australia, including the scandalous decision to support the UN resolution calling on Israel 'to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible,' and preventing a former Israeli minister from entering the country."