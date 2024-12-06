Netanyahu blames Australian Labor Party's anti-Israel rhetoric for Melbourne synagogue attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the Australian Labor government's anti-Israel rhetoric for the arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne on Friday in a social media post.

"The burning of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is an abhorrent act of antisemitism. I expect the state authorities to use their full weight to prevent such antisemitic acts in the future," Netanyahu wrote on X/Twitter.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to separate this reprehensible act from the extreme anti-Israeli position of the Labor government in Australia, including the scandalous decision to support the UN resolution calling on Israel 'to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible,' and preventing a former Israeli minister from entering the country," he continued.

"Anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitism."