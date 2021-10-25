The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

At least one person killed in protest near Barrick's Congo mine

"Shots were fired and at least one death and several wounded have been confirmed," the governor's office said, referring to Friday's confrontation between settlers and police.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 23:02
Workers are pictured on a plain of sludge on a tailings dam at the Kibali gold mine in Haut-Uele province, Democratic Republic of Congo October 8, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/Hereward Holland)
Workers are pictured on a plain of sludge on a tailings dam at the Kibali gold mine in Haut-Uele province, Democratic Republic of Congo October 8, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Hereward Holland)
At least one person was killed during protests against evictions near Barrick Gold Corp's Kibali gold mine in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo last week, the local governor's office said on Monday.
Two villages near the mine, where residents had previously been resettled from, have been occupied by local people in recent months, "in violation of the rights of the company Kibali goldmines," the Haut Uele governor's office said in a statement.
"Shots were fired and at least one death and several wounded have been confirmed," the governor's office said, referring to Friday's confrontation between settlers and police.
Earlier in the week, authorities had started to demolish houses in the villages of Bandai and Mege, according to mining transparency group Congo Is Not For Sale (CNPAV). The governor suspended the evictions following the deadly protest, his office said, and launched an inquiry.
During the 2012-2013 construction of the mine, Kibali resettled and gave compensation to around 17,000 people from the area around its concession, which it refers to as an exclusion zone, according to company records.
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) stand guard as civilians watch smoke and flames as they gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of (credit: OLIVIA ACLAND/REUTERS)Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) stand guard as civilians watch smoke and flames as they gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of (credit: OLIVIA ACLAND/REUTERS)
Kibali, a joint venture operated by Barrick, said the demonstration did not occur on its concession, and was not connected to the company.
"The apparent cause of the demonstration that turned violent was the eviction by the provincial government of illegal settlers from a government-defined exclusion zone," a company spokesperson told Reuters by telephone.
The government said it had set up a commission to identify those owed compensation and those who should be evicted.
Kibali, which is 45%-owned by Barrick, 45% by AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and 10% by state-owned gold company SOKIMO, produced 364,000 ounces of gold in 2020, according to its website.
Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters earlier this month that recent geological discoveries would extend the life of the mine to 2040.


Tags protests shooting Democratic Republic of the Congo death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by