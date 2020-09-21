The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Coronavirus may increase risk of premature births, complications

"The take home message is that pregnant women can get seriously ill with this.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 03:06
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Pregnant women who are infected with the coronavirus and hospitalized may be at higher risk for serious complications and premature delivery of their babies, according to new studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New York Times reported.
Women infected with the virus may also be at greater risk of losing the pregnancy or stillbirth.
Many pregnant women who were infected with the virus were hospitalized without any symptoms, according to the studies. Among those with symptoms, between 16% and 30% required intensive care and between 6% and 8.5% were put on ventilators. Of the 703 cases documented in the two reports, three women died.
Both studies found that pregnant woman with the virus had a higher rate of premature deliveries and some had still births, according to the Times.
As the immune system is suppressed during pregnancy, mothers become more vulnerable to infection. The lungs may also be affected by the expanding uterus and the cardiovascular system works harder, which may increase the women's vulnerability. The virus's effects on the placenta are still largely unknown.
"We now have data from three separate CDC surveillance systems all suggesting that pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19," said Dr. Denise Jamieson, a member of the COVID-19 task force at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, according to the Times.
"The take home message is that pregnant women can get seriously ill with this,” said Dr. Peter Bernstein, director of the division of maternal fetal medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, according to the Times. “We don’t know for sure that they will get sicker than they would have if they weren’t pregnant, but certainly there are women out there who are getting very sick and even dying.”
The data came from two CDC studies conducted in the past year.
One study included 598 pregnant women with COVID-19 who were hospitalized in 13 states between March 1 and August 22. One in five had a chronic health problem and over half of the women were asymptomatic when they were admitted to the hospital.
Of the 272 women who had symptoms, 16% needed intensive care and 8.5% needed ventilators. Two women died, according to the Times.
Some 458 of the 598 women completed the pregnancies while hospitalized and 448 had a live birth. Premature births affected 25% of symptomatic women compared to 8% of asymptomatic women.
The second study followed 105 women between March 1 and May 30. About 30% of those hospitalized because of COVID-19 required intensive care and 14% needed a ventilator.
While more research is still required, experts urge pregnant woman to be extra careful about coronavirus guidelines, including masks and social distancing, to avoid infection.


Tags pregnant Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by