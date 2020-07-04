Danny Danon, Ron Dermer send Fourth of July greetings to US

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, as well as the Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, sent the US their best wishes in honor of the Fourth of July, the US Independence Day."On this #Fourthofjuly, Israel wishes our greatest ally, the United States, a very happy 244th Independence Day!" Danon wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
"Happy Independence Day to the land of the free and the home of the brave!" Dermer wrote on his own Twitter. "Thank you America for making the world a safer, freer and better place."
"On this #Fourthofjuly, Israel wishes our greatest ally, the United States, a very happy 244th Independence Day!" Danon wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
"Happy Independence Day to the land of the free and the home of the brave!" Dermer wrote on his own Twitter.
"Thank you America for making the world a safer, freer and better place."