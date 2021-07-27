Ecuador supermarket chain to end sale of Unilever ice cream

One of the biggest supermarket groups in Ecuador, El Rosado Group, has made the decision to withdraw ice cream manufactured by Unilever from all its stores following the announcement that Ben and Jerry's will stop selling their ice cream in the West Bank.
Following the announcement of the boycott, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that boycotting Israel would be the "worst business decision they ever made." Sure enough, many Jews, both in Israel and abroad, decided that boycott Ben & Jerry's in response. But it's not just individuals.
The supermarket chain has over 180 stores around the country and is joining the initiative of other supermarket stores around the world who are protesting the boycott of certain Jews in Israel.On Monday, the New York town, Hempstead, announced that it would be ending its municipal contracts with Ben and Jerry's, and Avi Kaner, co-owner of the Morton Williams supermarket chain announced on twitter last week that they will be taking action against the ice cream company.
Our supermarkets have taken action against Ben & Jerry’s, which is boycotting Jewish communities that are at the center of a territorial dispute in Israel, including the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem – inhabited by Jews for over 3,000 years. https://t.co/IFoJhSBSWM— Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) July 20, 2021
