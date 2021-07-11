Euro 2020: Who is going to win? Vote now!

The 2020 UEFA European Soccer Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2020, is coming to an end on Sunday night in a neck-to-neck game between Italy and England.
The game begins 10 p.m. Israel time, and household living rooms, bars and sports clubs throughout the country are preparing.
England and Italy are ranked fourth and seventh in the world, respectively, in soccer, and the upcoming game has brought on major tension for soccer fans.
So now The Jerusalem Post is asking you, the readers: Who do you think is going to come out on top? Vote below!
Israel may not have made it in the competition, but Israelis are still big fans cheering ahead of the big game.
Who do you think is going to come out on top in #EURO2020? Vote now!— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 11, 2021
Israel may not have made it in the competition, but Israelis are still big fans cheering ahead of the big game.