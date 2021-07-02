Instagram faces backlash for swastika filter

Instagram is being criticized after their new filter was revealed to include a swastika, the New York Times reported. The filter makes the person appear to be covered in tattoos of various symbols and sayings, one of which is the symbol that was used by the Nazis.Sabrina Zohar, a 31-year-old clothing designer from California, used the filter and was shocked to see the swastika as part of it. in an interview with The New York Times, she said that "this s**t has to end, not just for Jews but for everyone." She added that as a Jew it was hard to be reminded of the symbol that is "so in your face." Zohar reported the filter and posted the picture she had taken, urging people to report it to Instagram. Anastasia Truita Tkachenko from Russia, who created the filter, claimed that the symbol is Slavic and "symbolizes good, sun, and life," according to the New York Times. She added that the symbol is not identical to a swastika as its arms point in the opposite direction.The symbol has upset many people, who are demanding that it be removed from the popular platform immediately. The report contains a statement from a spokesperson from Facebook, which owns Instagram. Facebook denied that the filter violates its policy, claiming that the symbol "can be used in cultural context that predates Nazism." This is not the first time complaints have been made of Facebook for not attempting to fight antisemitism on the platform.In August last year, it was reported that Facebook had updated its policies to better combat antisemitic speech on its platform.