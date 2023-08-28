The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's Zelensky likens the countries' weapons procurement strategy to that of Israel with the US

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is not abandoning NATO, and security guarantees will work on Ukraine's path to joining the alliance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 00:22
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

Bilateral treaties on security guarantees should contain issues of weapons, sanctions, and finances, but the list may be different with each country, according to a report from Ukrainian news site Ukrinform following a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The most powerful deal should come from the United States, President Zelensky said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk, Ukrinform reports.

"From the USA, we will probably have exactly such a model where there are weapons, technologies, training, finances, etc. It seems to be Israeli, but we have a different state and a different enemy"

Volodymyr Zelensky

"There should be sanctions, weapons, finances, air defense, aircraft - the menu is large, but the client is different, let's say so. With the United States, it will be a more powerful bilateral treaty, with Britain the treaty will also be a strong one. However, there are states that simply do not have weapons but do have economies, who can impose serious sanctions in case of repeated aggression,” he noted.

Zelensky mentioned that the agreement with the United States could be similar to the Israeli model of security guarantees from the Americans.

"From the USA, we will probably have exactly such a model where there are weapons, technologies, training, finances, etc. It seems to be Israeli, but we have a different state and a different enemy," the President explained.

Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

He also assured Ukrainians that in the event of a change of president in the USA, the agreement will continue to apply, as the document must be ratified by Congress, and in European countries by their parliaments.

Ukraine not abandoning NATO bid

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is not abandoning NATO, and security guarantees will work on Ukraine's path to joining the alliance.

At the same time, the head of state called Ukraine's expected invitation to NATO "a political, final decision of the world, where we are in geopolitics."

As reported, the NATO summit was held in Vilnius on July 11-12. The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on the "Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine".

28 countries have already joined the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, with some of them the negotiation process has already begun regarding the conclusion of bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine.



