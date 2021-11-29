Iranian mariners rescued by US Navy ship in Gulf of Oman

Two Iranian mariners stuck in the Gulf of Oman were rescued by a US Navy vessel on Saturday after being stranded at sea for eight days, the Navy stated.

The International Maritime Coalition and the Combined Maritime Forces had received a distress call at 10 a.m. local time from the mariners.

The cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew, found the stranded mariners a few hours later and provided them with medical care, food, and water. The ship transported the mariners to Muscat Oman in healthy condition.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}





“As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea.” - Vice Adm. Brad Cooper @MSCSealift

STORY: pic.twitter.com/lLzDZh0eCt #USNavy vessel rescued two Iranian mariners Nov. 27, from a fishing vessel, adrift 8 days in the Gulf of Oman.“As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea.” - Vice Adm. Brad Cooper @US5thFleet STORY: https://t.co/kWA25Jhe73 November 28, 2021

“As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home.”

Earlier this month, the US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) took part in a multilateral maritime security drill in the Red Sea alongside Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

US Navy and Royal Australian Navy team up in the South China Sea (credit: REUTERS)

Last month, the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) 5th Fleet, Charles B. Cooper II, visited Israel and held a series of meetings with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and others.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.