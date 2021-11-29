The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian mariners rescued by US Navy ship in Gulf of Oman

The cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew, found the stranded mariners a few hours later and provided them with medical care, food and water.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 10:52
The US Navy aircraft carriers conduct a photo exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces in the South China Sea August 31, 2018 (photo credit: MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS KAILA V. PETER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The US Navy aircraft carriers conduct a photo exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces in the South China Sea August 31, 2018
(photo credit: MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS KAILA V. PETER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Two Iranian mariners stuck in the Gulf of Oman were rescued by a US Navy vessel on Saturday after being stranded at sea for eight days, the Navy stated.
The International Maritime Coalition and the Combined Maritime Forces had received a distress call at 10 a.m. local time from the mariners. 
The cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew, found the stranded mariners a few hours later and provided them with medical care, food, and water. The ship transported the mariners to Muscat Oman in healthy condition.
“As professional mariners, we have a responsibility to help people in need at sea,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home.”
Earlier this month, the US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) took part in a multilateral maritime security drill in the Red Sea alongside Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
US Navy and Royal Australian Navy team up in the South China Sea (credit: REUTERS)US Navy and Royal Australian Navy team up in the South China Sea (credit: REUTERS)
Last month, the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) 5th Fleet, Charles B. Cooper II, visited Israel and held a series of meetings with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and others.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


