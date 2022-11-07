Defeating Israel is part of a process to defeating the United States of America, the European Union and Canada, the leader of a Palestinian protest in Brussels declared in new footage released on Thursday by the NGO Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

"Defeating Israel means defeating the US. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada, these settlements who [sic] exist on the backs of the indigenous and the black people. Defeating Israel means defeating this colonial institution [European Parliament], means payback for all Africans, Algerians, Moroccans, Sahraoui," said Samidoun Europe coordinator and Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement (Masar Badil) member Mohammed Khatib at the March for Return and Liberation for Palestine last Saturday.

Khatib — who previously lead the organization of protests against the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress event in Basel, Switzerland in late August — has also been described by Palestinian and Arab media as a spokesman and activist for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

"Second and third generations are in Brussels," Khatib said in front of the EU parliament. "We've built this city and we still face fascism and racism. So we will say no to this not only in Palestine but here in Europe, there in the United States and in all Arab countries. Together, as comrade Georges Abdallah said, 'we must gather together and we will win only together.'"

Abdallah is an imprisoned PFLP member and Lebanese Revolutionary Armed Factions, co-founder. Protestors called for the release of several terrorist organization members and raised posters of dead terrorist figureheads.

Khatib claimed that the EU had "committed genocide after genocide not only against the Palestinians but also against all the people of the global south."

"Defeating Israel means defeating the US. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada." Mohammed Khatib

Support for terrorism in Brussels

Terrorist paraphernalia was readily apparent in previously released footage. Some marchers wore headbands showing allegiance to Lions' Den, a terrorist group that has been responsible for several recent terrorist attacks and battles with IDF soldiers. One prominently displayed banner depicted the launch of rockets, and another poster depicted a gunman with a Carlo submachine pistol, a firearm favored by Palestinian terrorists.

"Participants saluted the Palestinian resistance, including Mohammed Deif, leader of the Palestinian armed resistance in Gaza," Samidoun declared last Sunday. Deif is a leader of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Khatib urged protest participants to join Masar Badil, Samidoun or similarly-minded organizations. The two groups organized the march.

"We will not accept any more, as Palestinians, this rhetoric of a two-state solution as a way to support Palestine," said Khatib. "Only one free Palestine from the river to the sea."

Masar Badil and Samidoun connections to PFLP

Samidoun was declared a front of the PFLP by the Israeli government, and often shares PFLP content and calls for the release of its operatives.

Masar Badil, a newer organization, is headed by Khaled Barakat, who is alleged by Israel to be a leader of the PFLP terrorist organization. Barakat has been the subject of controversy in Canada, where he lives, with some parliamentarians calling for his deportation from the country.

Barakat was alleged by a May National Post expose to also be a leading member of Samidoun, which Samidoun have denied. Barakat's wife, Charlotte Kates is a senior member of Samidoun.

Kates led a sister march in Vancouver after she and Barakat were stopped in the Netherlands and deported as they attempted to join the rest of their movements in Brussels.

"Thousands participated, raising images of the martyrs of the resistance and leaders of the prisoners’ movement, chanting for the Jenin Brigade, the Lion’s Den and the Palestinian resistance," Barakat praised the marches last Tuesday.