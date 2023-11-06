World envoys stand together in condemning antisemitism post-Hamas attack

Envoys from the Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA) have issued a stern warning on Monday against a rise in antisemitism after a brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7th. The SECCA, which operates under the auspices of the World Jewish Congress, met at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris to deliver their joint statement.

The attack, the most severe since World War II's Holocaust, saw over 1400 Jewish individuals victimized. This has instilled widespread fear in Jewish communities, compelling governments and law enforcement agencies to increase security measures and vigilance.

Increased need for security

The envoys' statement demanded heightened security for Jewish communities, vigilance against antisemitic threats, and a collective voice from civil society against the proliferation of hate. It also called on social media companies to take responsibility for preventing the spread of antisemitism online.

The envoys called upon governments "to assess the needs and provide the necessary security assistance that Jewish communities require at this time of crisis. World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: World Jewish Congress/Shahar Azran)

"We urge police and law enforcement to be vigilant of threats against Jews and to be aware that Jewish people around the world should not be held responsible for the words and actions of the Israeli or any other government, as illustrated by the non-legally binding International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism.

"We denounce antisemitic acts taking place on some campuses and urge university administrators to condemn them and ensure that their Jewish students, like all other students, have the safety and support needed in these difficult times, to enjoy their right to education.

"We urge civil society – including sports federations, religious communities, the cultural sector, and academic circles – not to stand by or stay silent, but rather use their influence to effectively counter antisemitism and promote public acts of solidarity,” the letter specified. They concluded by stating "History has taught us that at times like these, we must speak up and cannot be indifferent." Advertisement

Among the prominent signatories of the statement calling for global action are well-recognized figures such as Deborah Lipstadt, the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, who is known for her scholarly work on Holocaust history. Lord John Mann, the UK Government Advisor on Antisemitism, has been vocal about tackling antisemitism in the UK. Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism, is a leading voice in Europe's fight against hate.