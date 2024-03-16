UK youth terror offenses reach record high in 2023 amid Israel-Hamas war

In 2023 the number of UK residents aged 17 years or under being arrested for terrorism-related offenses reached a record high of 219 arrests, the UK Counter Terrorism Police announced on Friday.

There were 52 more arrests in 2023 than in 2022, and a 31% increase from the previous peak in 2019.

Data on youth arrests for terror offenses has been collected since 2001, indicating that the number of arrests was at least at least a 22-year high.

Acting Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Richard Smith said “We take no pleasure from the increasing numbers of young people we’re seeing in our investigations and casework.

“Whilst our role is to stop anyone – no matter their age – committing terrorism offenses or planning to cause harm to the public, it is truly shocking that almost one in every five of our arrests involves a young person.

“For several years now, we have warned about the risk of children and young people who are becoming involved in terrorism-related activity and the statistics released yesterday reaffirm our concerns. An anti-Hamas sign held by Iranian activist Niyak Ghorbani, and later crumpled by London police, March 10, 2024 (credit: Courtesy)

“Young people susceptible to radicalization need protection and support to prevent them being drawn into terrorism. I implore parents and guardians to pay close attention to the young people in their lives and look out for the signs that they may be viewing, sharing or even creating terrorist content.”

Smith went on to say that, “Last year we arrested more people for terrorism offenses than we have done in any of the four years previously.

“We are working at pace, day and night, to keep the public safe.

“The role of the public in our mission to the keep people safe cannot be underestimated. Please trust your instincts and report anything that doesn’t feel right.

“Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them.”

Terrorism offenses at pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Hamas is a proscribed terror group under the UK’s Terrorism Act (2000.) The UK Home Office published that supporting or joining a group registered under the Terrorism Act can result in “a maximum of 14 years in prison and/or a fine. The maximum penalty for a section 13 offense is 6 months in prison and/or a fine not exceeding £5,000.”

London, and other cities across the UK, have seen weekly pro-Palestinian protests since October 7, when Hamas launched a mass terror attack and killed some 1200 people.

The protests have resulted in a number of arrests for offenses ranging from breaching the Terrorism Act, racially aggravated public order offenses and more.

After weeks of resisting calls to impose restrictions on the weekly anti-Israel marches coursing through London, this week @MetPoliceUK finally agreed that enough is enough, ordered the protesters not to pass through Whitehall (although they were still allowed to march… pic.twitter.com/aNrh2yTkBk — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) February 3, 2024

Campaign Against Antisemitism, a UK-based antisemitism NGO, has repeatedly filmed individual protesters at the demonstrations openly supporting the proscribed terror group.

“You can’t blame them for saying ‘curse the Jews.’”On Saturday, another anti-Israel march will be allowed to take place in London, this time culminating at the Israeli Embassy.Here is what some of the demonstrators at the last march had to say. pic.twitter.com/N14lfjRZXZ — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) February 15, 2024

Britain’s Prime Minister also made an address earlier this month, where he condemned the rise of Islamist groups “spreading the poison” of extremism.

“What started as protests on our streets has descended into intimidation, threats, and planned acts of violence. Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity… now our democracy itself is a target. Council meetings and local events have been stormed. MPs do not feel safe in their homes. Long-standing Parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns. And it is beyond alarming that last night the Rochdale by election returned a candidate [George Galloway]… who dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7th, who glorifies Hezbollah… and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP.

“I need to speak to you all this evening because this situation has gone on long enough… and demands a response not just from government, but from all of us…

“I fear that our great achievement… in building the world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy… is being deliberately undermined. There are forces here at home trying to tear us apart. Since October 7th there have been those trying to take advantage of the very human angst that we all feel… about the terrible suffering that war brings to the innocent, to women and children… to advance a divisive, hateful ideological agenda. On too many occasions recently, our streets have been hijacked by small groups… who are hostile to our values and have no respect for our democratic traditions.

"Membership of our society is contingent on some simple things… that you abide by the rule of law, and that change can only come through the peaceful, democratic process. Threats of violence and intimidation are alien to our way of doing things: they must be resisted at all times.”