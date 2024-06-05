UK Police officer sentenced to community service for pro-Hamas WhatsApp messages

Mohammed Adil, a 26-year-old who served as a West Yorkshire Police Officer in the United Kingdom, was sentenced on Tuesday to an 18 month-long Community Order at Westminster Magistrates Court for sharing messages in support of the Hamas terrorist group, the UK’s counter-terrorism police announced on Tuesday.

Adil pleaded guilty on Thursday to “two charges of publishing an image in such circumstances as to arouse a reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to section 13(1A) Terrorism Act 2000.”

The Community Order requires Adil to complete up to 35 days of rehabilitation activity and 160 hours of unpaid work.

Adil avoided receiving a prison sentence after telling the court he planned to retrain and study for a PhD, Sky News reported.

Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK and under the Terrorism Act support for the group can lead to up to 14 years imprisonment and or a fine. Police officers stand guard as National Health Service (NHS) workers protest outside Wellington House against the contract NHS has with Palantir Technologies UK, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain April 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

Adil shared the pro-Hamas WhatsApp messages on during October and November of 2023. One message featured former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and rockets being launched with the text caption "rockets to Israel," Sky News reported. Another message featured a video describing purifying the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem from "the abomination of the Jews," and the "aggressive Zionists," according to English subtitles of the video.

A November 7 post featured a man stating in Arabic "Until Muslims fight the Jews, Muslims who are people of creed, people of faith, will kill them," according to a subtitled translation cited by Sky.

Proceedings began against Adil after his fellow officers reported the messages on November 6th.

Officials comment on the sentencing

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Supporting and glorifying acts of terrorism, and the groups engaged in them, helps to further terrorist objectives by extending their reach and influence. We will always seek to prosecute those responsible, irrespective of their occupation or background.

“This is particularly important when those involved occupy positions of trust. There is no place for such deeply offensive views anywhere in our society, and particularly in policing.

“I commend the police officers that reported ADIL which led to this sentence. It also denied the opportunity for violent profiles and agendas to be increased.

“I would ask anyone to report this type of expression regardless of what internet: apps, social media platforms or websites they see it on. Dealing with harmful, violent and extremist content is critical to our efforts to reduce the spread of terrorist material and propaganda’ continued DCS Dunkerley. “Since last October, the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) received more than 3000 public referrals relating to the conflict. The majority of these referrals relate to pro-Hamas content’."

Gary Mond, Chairman of the UK's National Jewish Assembly, told the Jerusalem Post "While I agree with James Dunkerley's remarks, I question whether a Community Order is sufficient punishment when the individual committing the offence is a serving police officer. A jail sentence in this case would be more appropriate for someone in his position. This will help provide a deterrent to others in positions of trust betraying that trust."

Asked if this could impact the Jewish community's trust in police, Mond commented "I think it is already fairly low and the leniency of this sentence could reduce it further."

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, told Adil, according to media reports, that his offences were "extremely serious and do cross the custody threshold".

"You were a police officer and you should have known better. Quite rightly the public put you at a higher standard than they would others."

However, he added: "You have already lost your employment as a police officer and if you want to go and do a PhD, some establishments won't allow you if there has been a custodial sentence.

"I accept there is a proper prospect of rehabilitation. Immediate custody would have a significant impact on the support you give to your mother and sister.

"This was very much a one-off and your risk of re-offending and harm to the public is low."