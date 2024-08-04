Athens on high alert: Foreign intel warns Iran may attack Israelis in Greece

Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) and other counter-terrorism authorities were warned by foreign security services that Iran, or Iranian-backed terrorists, may attempt to target Israeli interests in the country, Greek media source Kathimerini reported on Friday.

The level of vigilance has only increased since Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday. While Israel has not taken responsibility for the death of the terror leader, Tehran has promised to attack Israel.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations claimed that Hezbollah would target Israeli civilians in coming attacks but only in Israeli territory. However, Iran-backed terror groups have increasingly targeted Jewish and Israeli sites in the diaspora.

Previous attempted attacks on Israeli, Jewish interests

As referenced by Kathimerini, Iran attempted to carry out an attack in Cyprus in December 2023. Two Iranians posing as political refugees were arrested for collecting information for future attacks on global Jewry in the wake of October 7. An authentic and fake Iranian ID gathered by the Mossad in Cyprus (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

There were also two attempted attacks on Israeli interests in Athens from 2023-2024.

In March, Mossad and the EYP arrested two Pakistani nationals planning an attack on a synagogue in Athens. The attempted attack was reportedly coordinated by Iran.

The second incident in Greece was related to arson attacks on an Israeli hotel and synagogue.

“The level of vigilance has increased,” an official at the Citizen Protection Ministry confirmed to Kathimerini.

The official also confirmed that information from foreign intelligence warned of a possible attack in Greece.