Greece thwarts terror network planning attacks on Israelis - report

The terrorists reportedly planned to target a Jewish synagogue, which also functions as a restaurant, located in the center of Athens.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 18:34

Updated: MARCH 28, 2023 18:59
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020.
Greek police disrupted a foreign terrorist network operating within the country and arrested two foreign nationals, police said Tuesday.

According to AFP, the terrorists were plotting to attack Israelis within Greece.

The terrorists reportedly planned to target a Jewish synagogue, which also functions as a restaurant, located in the center of Athens, Greek media reported.

According to Greek media reports, the terrorists were two Pakistani nationals, with a third operative suspected of being located in Iran. The Iran-based operative had reportedly urged them to carry out the attack and said they would be paid.

According to a report in the Greek daily Kathimerini, the terrorists planned to attack with a gas cylinder explosive, being unable to find firearms.

Greek police. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Greek police. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Unconfirmed Greek reports cited by Ynet said that Israelis were also being targeted and that the Greek police were able to thwart the terror attack with the assistance of an unnamed foreign intelligence agency.

When have Pakistani nationals been involved in attempted terror attacks against Jews in the region?

This is not the first time Pakistani nationals have been caught in an attempted attack on Jewish targets in the region.

In 2021, Pakistanis were arrested in Cyprus in a planned attack on an Israeli

In 2022, Pakistani nationals were also involved in an attempted attack on an Israeli in Istanbul, Turkey.

Following this, the Greek Foreign Ministry reportedly placed members of the Pakistani community suspected of radical activity under surveillance all over the country, which is what enabled Greek police to catch wind of this planned attack, Kathimerini reported.

This is a developing story.



Tags synagogue Terrorism pakistan greece Terror Attack
