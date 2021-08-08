Bennett: Israel won’t accept rocket attacks from Lebanon

“The State of Lebanon and the Lebanese Army must take responsibility for what is happening in their backyard…It is less important to us whether it’s a Palestinian group of independent rebels,” Bennett said.

The prime minister added a warning: “Israel will not accept shooting into its territory.”

Bennett referred to the economic and political crisis in Lebanon, in which he said Iran and Hezbollah are trying to entangle Israel, and praised the “very important awakening” of Lebanese citizens against Hezbollah and Iranian influence in their country.

As for Gaza, Bennett said the IDF strikes on the Hamas-controlled enclave was meant to send a message that the terrorist group must stop those who launch incendiary balloons into Israel.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re rebels, or people who are bored, or any other excuses. The responsibility is on Hamas,” he said.