The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Mayor of South Korea's capital found dead amid allegation of impropriety

After a search involving hundreds of police, Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found at Mount Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected.

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2020 21:44
Police officers carry the body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, which was found during a search operation in Seoul, South Korea, July 10, 2020. (photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
Police officers carry the body of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, which was found during a search operation in Seoul, South Korea, July 10, 2020.
(photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety.
After a search involving hundreds of police, Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found at Mount Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.
It did not give a cause of death. There was no sign of foul play although a detailed investigation would be needed, police official Choi Ik-soo told reporters at a televised briefing at the scene.
The Yonhap news agency said a former secretary of Park had filed a complaint on Wednesday over alleged incidents of sexual harassment.
Choi said an investigation was under way after a criminal complaint had been lodged against Park, without elaborating.
Park's daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off and that he had left a message "like a will," Yonhap reported.
As mayor of the city of nearly 10 million people since 2011, Park was one of South Korea's most influential politicians and played a high-profile role in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Formerly a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, as mayor of the capital he pursued a slew of policies promoting gender equality.
He was seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.
The discovery of his body followed a hours-long night search in one of the most mountainous and scenic parts of Seoul just a few minutes from the heart of the metropolitan capital, involving hundreds of police using drones and dogs.
Park left the mayor's official residence at around 10:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Thursday, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having canceled policy meetings scheduled for the day, according to multiple local reports.
CAMPAIGNER FOR WOMEN'S CAUSES
Park, as a lawyer in the 1990s, won one of South Korea's earliest cases on sexual harassment, and strongly advocated for the cause of "comfort women," those who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels before and during World War Two, when Japan occupied Korea.
Park also praised women for their courage after a series of women accused powerful politicians and policymakers of sexual wrongdoings amid the #MeToo movement in 2018.
"The resolve of individual heroines is not enough. I think we need social solidarity," he said, calling for support for the movement.
He also played a vocal role in massive candlelight demonstrations that helped lead to the ousting of former president Park Geun-hye in 2017.


Tags sexual harassment South Korea death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by