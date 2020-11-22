Merrick Garland considered by Joe Biden for Attorney General - report

President-elect Joe Biden is considering Federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general in his upcoming presidency, NPR reported.Garland, 68, was previously chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Garland was appointed by former US president Barack Obama to fill the Supreme Court seat held by Antonin Scalia until his death in 2016.In 2016, the confirmation was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that the vacancy should be filled after the election by the next president, according to a report in The Washington Times. With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, McConnell supported nominating a new judge before the election, leading to Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation shortly before the 2020 elections. Garland was raised in Lincolnwood, a heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago, and had his bar mitzvah at a Conservative synagogue. Garland has credited his parents with instilling in him the desire for public service.As President-elect Joe Biden is starting to form his future administration, President Donald Trump is saying that fraudulent votes have been found.
....the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020