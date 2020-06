Ohio State grad student dies after allegedly being sprayed with tear gas

The City of Columbus is currently investigating the death of 22-year-old Sarah Grossman, an Ohio State University graduate, who passed away after allegedly being sprayed with tear gas while attending one of the protests in Ohio surrounding the death of George Floyd , according to NBC News.An Instagram post, purportedly written by her sister, accompanied by further social media reports alerted officials to her passing and sparked an inquiry in the process."As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she impacted every persons life that she touched," Jessa Grossman, who identified herself as Jessica's sister, wrote on Istagram.The Montgomery County coroner announced they will be conducting the autopsy on Grossman, and confirmed that she died on May 30 at the Sycamore Hospital in Columbus."The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection ," the City of Columbus wrote on Twitter Wednesday.