Ohio State grad student dies after allegedly being sprayed with tear gas

An Instagram post, purportedly written by her sister, accompanied by further social media reports alerted officials to her passing and sparked an inquiry in the process.

JUNE 5, 2020 23:08
Demonstrators run from tear gas during a rally amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Oakland, California, U.S., June 1, 2020 (photo credit: STEPHEN LAM / REUTERS)
Demonstrators run from tear gas during a rally amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Oakland, California, U.S., June 1, 2020
(photo credit: STEPHEN LAM / REUTERS)
The City of Columbus is currently investigating the death of 22-year-old Sarah Grossman, an Ohio State University graduate, who passed away after allegedly being sprayed with tear gas while attending one of the protests in Ohio surrounding the death of George Floyd, according to NBC News.
An Instagram post, purportedly written by her sister, accompanied by further social media reports alerted officials to her passing and sparked an inquiry in the process.
 
 
 
 
I know that today is black out Tuesday and in honor of that, i want to talk about my best friend. As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she impacted every persons life that she touched. She never cared about what anyone thought of her, only caring about helping others. She had just graduated from OSU with a major in environmental sciences and Spanish. Her plans were to first finish classes in Argentina and then go to the border of Mexico to help the children there, followed by moving to Guatemala to have a sustainable farm. She has been my rock, my biggest inspiration and role model, and most importantly the best friend I have ever had. I promise to carry on her legacy and finish the things she was starting. I will always love you and no day will go by where I don’t think about you with love from your little sister. For those of you asking about donations, my family and I would love for you to donate to one of the organizations she was fighting for the most. These include the Rainforest Alliance (in bio) as well as the Columbus Freedom Fund ( https://columbusfreepress.com/article/give-bail-fundfreedom-fund-arrested- demonstrators) . Thank you all for the love and support. I will never stop fighting. #forsarah
"As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she impacted every persons life that she touched," Jessa Grossman, who identified herself as Jessica's sister, wrote on Istagram.
The Montgomery County coroner announced they will be conducting the autopsy on Grossman, and confirmed that she died on May 30 at the Sycamore Hospital in Columbus.
"The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection," the City of Columbus wrote on Twitter Wednesday.


