Shurat Hadin files war crime complaint against Hamas with ICC

The law center demanded that the ICC issue preemptive arrest warrants against a number of Hamas leaders who they say are directing rocket attacks from Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2021 03:15
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)
Civil rights organization Shurat Hadin Law Center filed last week a war crimes complaint against Hamas to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The complaint, filed on behalf of residents of southern Israel, charges Hamas with intentionally targeting Israeli civilians with the intent to kill and maim them.
The law center demanded that the ICC issue preemptive arrest warrants against a number of Hamas leaders who they say are directing rocket attacks from Gaza, including Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif.
Shurat Hadin noted what they called the "bitter irony" of Hamas expressing support of ICC war crime investigation of Israel while the group takes responsibility for rocket barrages on Israeli towns and civilian centers.
"The law of armed conflict exists, above all, to protect civilians from the horrors of war," reads the complaint. "The deliberate targeting of  innocent civilians is among the most severe form of war crime, the punishment of which is the reason for the existence of the Rome Statute and of this court.
"Moreover, they deliberately select the target of their terrorist rocket fire from Gaza based solely upon the potential and likelihood of murdering, injuring and maiming Jewish civilians."
"The terrorist rocket fire on Israeli civilian population center advances no actual military objective other than the spreading fear and the deaths and injury of civilians.”
Shurat Hadin President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said that "Hamas leaders are committing war crimes against Israeli civilians in full view of the ICC and the world community.
"The entire purpose of the existence of the Court in The Hague is to deter and prosecute violent crimes like these being perpetrated by Hamas against Israelis. It is a bitter irony that at the same time the Palestinians, including Hamas, are insisting upon a criminal investigation of Israel in the ICC they are intentionally carrying out violent war crimes against the Jewish State with no effort to hide their actions."
Shurat Hadin Law Center legally represents victims of terror attacks in Israeli and international legal proceedings.


