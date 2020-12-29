The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Spain will use registry to document citizens who refuse COVID-19 vaccines

Spain intends to use the registry at a local level but will also to share the document with other EU member states, however, the information will not be made public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 10:17
A couple wearing face masks enjoy the sunny weather at Barceloneta beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)
A couple wearing face masks enjoy the sunny weather at Barceloneta beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 22, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)
Those in Spain who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus are set to end up in a registry, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.
Spain intends to use the registry at a local level but will also to share the document with other EU member states. The information will not be made available to the public.
"What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners... of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it," Illa said, according to AFP. "It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection."
The number of Spaniards willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they become available rose to over 40% in the latest official poll published last week, from 37% in a previous survey a month ago.
While 28% of respondents in the survey by the Center for Sociological Studies (CIS) said they would not take the vaccine immediately, that was a sharp drop from 47% in a previous CIS poll published on Nov. 18 that asked the same question.
Following a new increase in infections over the past two weeks, another 16.2% of survey respondents said they would be willing to be vaccinated if the shot "has guarantees, if it is tested, if it is reliable."
The survey was carried out on Dec. 1-9 among 3,800 people.
"People who are offered a therapy that they refuse for any reason, it will be noted in the register... that there is no error in the system, not to have given this person the possibility of being vaccinated," Illa said, according to the BBC.
"People who decide not to get vaccinated, which we think is a mistake, are within their rights," Illa added. "We are going to try to solve doubts. Getting vaccinated saves lives, it is the way out of this pandemic."
Spain has been among the European countries hit the hardest by the pandemic. The infection rate measured over the past 14 days rose to 224 per 100,000 on Monday, from 214 on Friday.
A further 22,013 new cases were identified over the weekend and 334 more people died, the Health Ministry said.
"We expect the trend to rise in the coming days and that should worry us," Health Secretary Silvia Calzon told a news conference.
She said Spain would administer its first vaccinations in nursing homes.
"The way to defeat the virus is to vaccinate all of us or the more the better," Illa said, according to AFP.
The EU drug regulator on Monday gave approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech after the shot was authorized in several countries.
A voluntary vaccination campaign is expected to start on Dec. 27 and cover up to 20 million people by May or June 2021.

Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags spain Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, aliyah to Israel continues

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Amotz Asa-El

Benny Gantz: A political eulogy

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by