Bennett, ministers head to Glasgow for Climate Conference

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was set to depart for the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow on Sunday, along with delegations from 200 countries.

Representing a small country whose level of emissions is unlikely to move the needle much on the world’s climate, the Government of Israel primarily views the conference as an opportunity to punch above its weight when it comes to technological solutions.

These solutions include renewable energy, desert agriculture, water technology, alternatives to meat and more. Countries like the UK, COP26's host country, have already looked to Israeli in its efforts to eliminate carbon emissions.

Bennett is set to spend two days in Glasgow , at the conference meant to strengthen the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 2°C degrees Celsius and ideally 1.5°C (2.7°F). To do this, emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and reach net-zero by around mid-century.

Israel’s delegation is unusually one large of 130 members, perhaps as befitting a delegation looking to promote something, rather than one focused on negotiating difficult concessions. It includes Bennett, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar and their staff, plus MKs, representatives of academia, businesses, industry, start-ups, youth and more.

MK Tamar Zandberg, had of the Meretz party at a rally in Tel Aviv, May 25, 2019 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

The Environmental Protection Ministry alone is sending 15 delegates, though they will each be going for a few days relevant to their area of work and not for the entire two weeks.

Non-governmental members of the delegation must pay for themselves, and the Environmental Protection Ministry said Israel’s delegation is one of the largest because they helped register NGOs, businesses and others for the conference, which most countries did not do.

At the same time, Israel is far behind most OECD and Western countries in working to mitigate climate change, as a State Comptroller report on the matter noted last week.

Israel failed to meet the emission targets to which it committed at the last Climate Conference in Paris six years ago. It ranks 10th out of the OECD’s 29 countries for highest emissions, meaning that Israel’s rate is as high as that of a medium-sized country, rather than a small one.

While the EU reduced its remission rate 21% since 2005, Israel's rose 12%. Since 1990, Israel's emissions rate more than doubled, rising 103%, while Germany's fell over 40%.

Bennett announced on Friday that Israel has set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, bringing it in line with the US, Canada, France, Australia, Germany and Ireland. That plan is set to go to a cabinet vote on Wednesday, when Bennett returns from Glasgow.

“With the new goal,” Bennett said, “Israel is lining up alongside the developed countries that are already taking action to attain the goal of zero emissions, and is redoubling its commitment to the Paris agreement and international agreements on the issue.

“We are responding to the global challenge, finding technological solutions and joining in to achieve this important goal,” he explained.

In addition, the government established a climate change task force last week and approved a plan focusing heavily on innovation.

The government plans to put forward 100 action items for coping with the climate crisis, four of which were passed on Sunday: a resolution on an energy-streamlining program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with NIS 725 million to support industry, commerce and local government; a resolution on clean, low-carbon transportation; a resolution to accelerate building infrastructure with a focus on removing obstacles to renewable energy; and a resolution to encourage technological innovation to fight climate change.

The National Security Council will also be involved in preparing for the climate crisis, which will be addressed as part of Israel’s strategic planning process.

It will work on improving national preparedness for coping with emergencies stemming from climate change, such as wildfires and extreme winter conditions.

The annual “emissions gap” report by the United Nations’ Environment Programme (UNEP), which measures the gap between anticipated emissions and those consistent with limiting the temperature rise this century, as agreed in the Paris accord, said updated pledges only reduce forecast 2030 emissions by an additional 7.5%, compared to the previous commitments.

If continued throughout this century, this would lead to warming of 2.7°C, slightly less than the 3°C UNEP forecast in its last report. A 30% cut is needed to limit warming to 2°C and a 55% cut is needed to limit warming to 1.5°C.

It said current commitments to net zero could limit warming to around 2.2°C by the end of the century, but 2030 pledges so far do not put major emitters on a clear path to this.

Major emitters China and India, together responsible for around a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, have not yet come forward with strengthened NDCs and need to do so at this conference, known as COP26.

Reuters and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.