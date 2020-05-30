Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law

The bill requires the USHMM create educational materials with the intention of increasing awareness about the Holocaust and its meaning among teachers across the country. For this purpose, $2 million will be awarded to the USHMM Holocaust Education Assistance Program Fund annually by the US Treasury from 2020 to 2024.In addition, an online data-bank with educational materials meant to teach middle school and high school level students about the Holocaust will be created to help teachers tackle the issue. The data-bank will also be created by the USHMM.