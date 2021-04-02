The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UN says four peacekeepers killed in north Mali terrorist attack

"The attack started with mortar fire, followed by an attempted car bomb and then a direct attack," a UN spokeswoman said.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 2, 2021 23:54
BAMAKO  - The United Nations mission in Mali said on Friday that four peacekeepers were killed and several others injured in an attack on its base in the northern town of Aguelhok.
Peacekeepers repelled the attack, carried out by several "heavily armed terrorists", a UN mission statement said. Islamist insurgents are active in northern Mali.
"A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers dead and wounded. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded," the statement said.
Around 20 of 100 attackers were killed in the assault, which lasted around three hours, a UN spokeswoman said.
"The attack started with mortar fire, followed by an attempted car bomb and then a direct attack," the spokeswoman said.
The UN mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 troops to contain violence by armed groups in the north and centre of the country. It has recorded about 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the UN's more than dozen peacekeeping missions.
Islamist militants linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State have stepped up activity in Africa's Sahel region in recent years, displacing thousands. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.
In a separate attack on a military post in central Mali on Friday, two Malian soldiers were killed and 10 wounded, the army said in a statement.


Tags Peace Terrorism Mali
