UNHRC approves Durban resolution, 10 nations oppose over antisemitism

The United Nations Human Rights Council approved a pro-Durban resolution on Monday 32-10, after the United Kingdom and called for a roll call vote and prevented its anticipated passage by consensus.

"Regrettably for far too long the UN has downplayed the scourge of antisemitism, this must end," the British envoy told the 47-member UNHRC as it wrapped up its 48th session in Geneva.

Israel had worked behind the scenes to sway UNHRC members to oppose the resolution and to refuse to allow it to pass by consensus.

But initially, UNHRC nations who only last month had boycotted the UN General Assembly event in New York that had commemorated the 20th anniversary of the contentious World Conference Against Racism , were reluctant to take a similar stand against that document.

On Monday however, the following 10 countries opposed the resolution: Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine and the UK.

Another five countries — Bulgaria, Japan, Marshall Islands, Republic of Korea and Uruguay— abstained.