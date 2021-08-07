US condemns 'in the strongest terms' Hezbollah’s rocket attacks

“This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” Ned Price, the Department’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “The United States remains engaged with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces,” the statement reads.

“We call upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control,” he continued. “We also urge the Lebanese government to facilitate full access for UNIFIL peacekeepers in accordance with UNSCR 1701. We strongly encourage all efforts to maintain calm.”

A heavy barrage of close to 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, activating the Iron Dome and setting off sirens throughout the area.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, saying that “at 11.15AM the Islamic Resistance responded to the Israeli aggression by targeting the vicinity of Israeli enemy posts in Shebaa Farms with dozens of rockets fired from woodlands that are far from residential areas.”

Incoming rocket sirens were activated in northern Israeli communities bordering the Lebanese and Syrian borders including Ein Quiniyye, Neveh Ativ and Snir, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 10 rockets, with 6 falling in open areas near Har Dov on the Lebanese border. The others fell inside Lebanon.

There were no injuries or casualties.

The IDF initially responded with artillery fire toward the Mount Dov - Shebaa Farms - area in Lebanon, from where the rocket fire originated.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav told reporters that Hezbollah deliberately fired to open areas and not towards civilians.

“If Hezbollah wanted to carry out a significant response, they have the ability to do so,” he said.

“We have no interest in escalation but we will continue to work to ensure that the northern border does not become a line of confrontation,” he said. “No side wants war, but on the other hand we will not accept that this continues; that every two to three weeks there is firing towards the north.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report