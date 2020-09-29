Web platform allows anyone to support Black Lives Matter protests



After police killed several African-Americans, nationwide protests erupted across the country during the summer.

On September 1, three artists – Jason Lazarus, Siebren Versteeg and Stephanie Syjuco – launched Public Public Address, a website allowing anyone who is confined to their homes to participate in the protests.



Whether it is due to disability or illness, the new initiative is meant to help those who want but cannot take part in the protests, to do so, nonetheless.



Lazarus explained the idea behind the new platform: "this is all about our solidarity with Black Lives Matter. We want people to be a part of the movement whether they can protest on the streets or not."



The idea is to allow anyone to post videos of themselves protesting, even if they are doing it in their home or in their own backyard.

Everyone is welcome to support, so it seems.



Luccie Logan, a 16-year-old from Orlando who used the platform, said that "it is so important that everyone works as hard as they can to provide justice and equality."



Once the videos are uploaded to the website, they are being grouped together with a myriad of other videos into a single collage, thus creating a virtual protest.



So far, the burgeoning initiative seems to do well. Over a hundred videos were received since the website aired.



And with no expiry date in sight, it is likely that this new virtual way of protesting is just getting started.