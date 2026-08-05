Voting stations will be deployed “behind enemy lines,” in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza to enable IDF combat soldiers deployed outside of Israel’s borders to exercise their right to vote, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced in an internal directive publicized by Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) on Wednesday.

Zamir reportedly convened the General Staff senior leadership in preparation for the October 27 election. The primary goal of the meeting, outlined by Zamir, was “enabling the right to vote while maintaining the IDF out of political discourse.”

The chief of staff outlined a number of preparatory guidelines and procedures to be implemented by the IDF.

While polling stations are to be deployed deep in enemy territory, political tours and visiting lectures will be banned.

IDF commanders’ statements will be closely monitored in every official letter, message, or speech to ensure that political topics are not broached during the sensitive election period.

Israel Elections: A polling station in Jerusalem, as Israelis vote in their general elections, on March 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Additionally, social media activity will be regulated.

A dedicated team is being set up to monitor statements by IDF soldiers. They will be empowered to respond to incidents, with the chief of staff emphasizing that the IDF must not be used for propaganda purposes and that the ban on political activity by military personnel be upheld.

Special preparations made ahead of election period

As for reservists, many of whom will be deployed during the election period, Zamir stressed the need to “strictly adhere to the laws and orders concerning them.”

Special preparations are also being made for sensitive commemorative days during the election period, namely the third anniversary of October 7 and the 31st anniversary of the assassination of then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

“We must stick to existing procedures, orders, and directives on the matter, and avoid innovations that could lead to undermining public trust in the IDF, Zamir said at the conclusion of the meeting.