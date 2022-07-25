The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel elections: Gantz says he has unique ability to talk to everyone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2022 21:25
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Aspen. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Aspen.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister and Blue and White head Benny Gantz reiterated on KAN on Monday that he will not, under any circumstances, sit with Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu, and that, unlike Prime Minister Yair Lapid, "I am able to cooperate and work with every political group, even the haredim." 

Refusal to sit with Netanyahu

Speaking to KAN's Michal Rozin, Gantz expressed faith in the ability of his merger with New Hope to "block Netanyahu, the most important thing." 

Most recent polls show Netanyahu balancing on 60, succeeding in securing 61, or only getting 59.  

When asked why his merger didn't address not sitting with Netanyahu before, he said "I could have had this discussion with you before today. I refuse to sit with Netanyahu. 

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset earlier this year. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset earlier this year. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)

Asked about the uniqueness of his party, he said that he is able to sit and talk with everyone. "There is both Right and Left in it, within Blue and White itself and with New Hope. Just like in the outgoing government where there is Naftali Bennett on one end and Meretz on the other, we want to do that as well." 

What about Lapid?

"What is the difference between you and Lapid?" she asked. "I am able to talk and work with everyone, more than Lapid can. specifically the haredim and members of the Likud party." 

In an interview with Walla, also on Monday night, Gantz refuted the claim that the merger with New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar was made with the goal of hurting Lapid, insisting that he is not "splitting the bloc." 

He is, rather, "expanding and strengthening" the bloc.

"I am in the center and could attract voices from the Right, and not just those who voted for me, but those whow would be willing to vote for me now. 

"I am the only one in the Knesset that isn't canceled by anyone." 

"I believe I can put my name in for prime minister," Gantz said, adding that he is riding on the hope of the merger. 



