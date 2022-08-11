The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud primaries: A third of votes counted, MK Yariv Levin on track for victory

MKs Yariv Levin, Eli Cohen, Yoav Gallant, David (Dudi) Amsalem and Amir Ohana are currently in the top five spots on the Likud list.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 09:10

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 09:40
Head of the opposition and the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu casts his vote in the Likud primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Head of the opposition and the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu casts his vote in the Likud primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Some 79,735 eligible Likud members cast their votes throughout the day on Wednesday in the primary election for Israel's largest party.

The percentage of Likud members casting their votes in the primaries was 58% - identical to the previous primary, which was held in 2019.

As of Thursday morning, 36% of the votes for the national Likud election have been counted. Approximately 25 seats are reserved for national candidates out of the Likud's expected 35 seats in the election. The rest are reserved for regional representatives, "special" spots such as a newly elected woman and an immigrant, and spots reserved for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's personal choices.

The results so far:

The top five spots are currently: MKs Yariv Levin, Eli Cohen, Yoav Gallant, David (Dudi) Amsalem and Amir Ohana.

Voting in the Likud primaries (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Voting in the Likud primaries (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The next five are MKs Yoav Kisch, Nir Barkat, Miri Regev, Avi Dichter and Yisrael Katz.

Following them are MKs Miki Zohar, David Bitan, Shlomo Karhi, returning candidate Danny Danon, and MK Haim Katz. They are followed by MKs Yuli Edelstein, Ofir Akunis, Galit Distal Atbaryan, newcomer Boaz Bismuth and Ophir Katz.

In places 21-25 are MKs Eti Atiah, Keti Shitrit, May Golan, Gila Gamliel and Tzachi Hanegby.

Finally, places 26-30 include newcomer Erez Tadmor, MK Keren Barak, and newcomers Gilad Sharon, Moshe Pasal and Tali Gottlieb. Gottlieb in this scenario wins the "new woman" spot, which is reserved as number 25 on the list.

According to the interim results, current Likud MKs Barak, Orli Levy-Abekassis and Gadi Yevarkan are not currently in realistic spots to enter the next Knesset. 



