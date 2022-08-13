The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How will the Right downplay the success of Operation Breaking Dawn? - analysis

Lapid and Gantz received high approval ratings for their roles in the Gaza operation, and there are three ways in which the Right are countering Netanyahu's two challengers' success in the polls.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 18:50
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to receive a briefing on the ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn, August 7, 2022
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to receive a briefing on the ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn, August 7, 2022
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Campaigners and politicians on the Right are scrambling to counter Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's perceived success in Operation Breaking Dawn.

Lapid and Gantz received high approval ratings for their roles in the Gaza operation, which began last Friday afternoon (August 5) and ended on Sunday night. A poll by Channel 12 conducted immediately after the operation ended found that 68% of Israeli voters, including 70% of voters who identify with the Right, thought that Lapid's handling of the operation was satisfactory. Gantz’s approval rating for his handling of the operation was even higher at 73%, with more right-wing voters (77%) expressing support than left-wing voters (70%).

Some 31% of voters also thought that Lapid was more suitable than opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as prime minister versus Netanyahu's 42%, the narrowest gap between the two that polls have shown so far.

Gantz also gained in public opinion of his suitability for prime minister, with 23% of voters believing he was more suitable than Netanyahu, versus the Likud leader's 43%.

A poll by Maariv published on Friday also showed the effects of the operation on the national electorate. Likud lost a seat, winning 33 instead of 34 on the previous poll, and Lapid's Yesh Atid gained two seats, from 23 to 25. The eight-seat difference is the smallest yet in any poll taken since the election was announced on June 20.

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz consult during Operation Breaking Dawn

The Right are using three main arguments to counter Netanyahu's two challengers' success in the polls:

Held hostage by Ra'am?

The first argument is that Lapid and Gantz would not have been able to launch the operation if not for the fact that the country is headed to an election and the Israeli-Arab coalition party Ra'am no longer has any political leverage. If the coalition was still functioning, Ra'am would have prevented the operation by threatening to leave the coalition.

This proves that a government's dependence on votes from an Arab party can seriously handicap its ability to defend Israeli citizens, the argument goes. Since neither Lapid nor Gantz cannot form a government without the support of at least Ra'am, and perhaps even the Joint List, a right-wing coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu is the only one that can guarantee Israel's safety.

Tactical success, strategic mistake

The second argument is that while the operation was a tactical success, it was a strategic mistake. Israel managed to cause serious damage to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad both in Gaza and the West Bank, but by doing so it strengthened Hamas, which is far stronger than the Islamic Jihad and is Israel's true Palestinian adversary, the argument goes.

In the days leading up to the operation Hamas reportedly sent messages to Israel indicating that it would not intervene if Israel decided to attack. However, Hamas also did nothing to stop the Islamic Jihad from shooting some 1,200 rockets at Israel and shutting down life in the Gaza border area for nearly a week. Israel repeatedly states that it sees Hamas as being responsible for anything that happens on Gazan soil, but in this case, Hamas was let off the hook and was even rewarded for its "good behavior" when Israel decided to reopen the Gaza border crossings for fuel and goods on Monday morning, just hours after the ceasefire came into effect.

Hamas will now be able to paint the Islamic Jihad as a rival, irresponsible group and itself as the legitimate ruler of Gaza. It may even attempt to use this as a tool in its struggle against Fatah for influence in the West Bank. The operation was thus a strategic mistake since it is in Israel's interest to strengthen Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction in the West Bank and weaken Hamas.

This shows that Lapid does not have the strategic analysis skills that are necessary as Prime Minister. Netanyahu, in contrast, is a veteran of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit and an experienced and proven national security strategist, and therefore should be prime minister, the argument goes.

The good of the country

The third argument is that the opposition gave the government full support during Operation Breaking Dawn and proved that it put the good of the country before its political aspirations. In contrast, Lapid and other current coalition party leaders attacked Netanyahu last May during Operation Guardian of the Walls. The opposition then, led by Lapid, claimed in real time that Netanyahu had launched the operation for political gain, and criticized him repeatedly for his conduct throughout the operation.

This shows who really cares about the good of the country, the argument goes. While the Center-Left parties did not hesitate to criticize and undermine a sitting prime minister during a security operation for their own political gain, the Right gave its full support from the opposition despite the upcoming election.

Time will tell if the arguments end up being effective. In any case, the 80 days still to go until the election is an eternity in campaign terms, and by the time the election comes around, Operation Breaking Dawn may be a distant memory.  



