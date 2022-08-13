Who are the new members of the Likud list?

There are ten new members of the Likud list who are all in realistic spots to enter the next Knesset, but who were not members of the previous one, not including the three spots reserved for party leader Benjamin Netanyahu's personal picks.

Who are the new Likud members with a chance of entering the Knesset?

Danny Danon: The highest on the list is former Likud MK and UN Ambassador Danny Danon, who occupies the 15th spot on the list. Danon served as a Likud MK from 2009-2015 and in a number of ministerial roles, including Science, Technology and Space Minister; Deputy Defense Minister; and head of the Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee. He was then Israel’s ambassador to the UN from 2015-2020.

Eliyahu Revivo: The next newcomer is number 19 on the list and representative of the Shfela region, Eliyahu Revivo. Revivo is the older brother of Lod mayor Yair Revivo. Currently a senior VP in an entrepreneurial company, Revivo is a religious-Zionist and worked in the past for former Likud stalwart, MK and minister David Levy.

Revivo only announced his candidacy on August 1st and his campaign included three platforms: Strengthening "sovereignty," i.e., public security; Strengthening Jewish identity; and advancing small businesses by cutting bureaucracy. Revivo beat out Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's former chief of staff and a suspect in the Submarine Affair, David Sharren.

Nissim Vaturi: Number 21 on the list is Nissim Vaturi, who was elected to represent the Galilee region. Originally from Rishon Lezion, Vaturi, a 52-years-old father of seven, served in the past as a political advisor for Likud MK David Bitan.

He was on the Likud list during all four of the previous elections in the current cycle – in the 37th spot in the April 2019 election, 40th in the September 2019 election, 40th in the March 2020 election and 37th in the March 2021 election. Vaturi served as an MK for a short period when he replaced Gideon Sa'ar, who resigned from the Likud after the third election was announced in December 2020 in order to form his own party, New Hope.

Shalom Danino: Number 22 is the representative of the Negev region, Shalom Danino. Danino is the brother of Ofakim mayor Yizhak Danino. He overcame the Deputy Mayor of Beersheba, Shimon Boker, and Lior Katzav, brother of disgraced former president Moshe Katzav. His biography on Facebook describes him as an "entrepreneur in economics and business" and as the owner of an old-age home called "Dorot."

Tally Gotliv: Number 25 on the list is lawyer Tally Gotliv, winner of the spot reserved for a woman who has never served as an MK, Deputy Minister or Minister.

Gotliv is a criminal lawyer who represented high-profile sexual offenders in the past, including Katzav and businessman Alon Kastiel. In 2017 Gotliv famously said that Katzav, who was convicted of rape, had only "had romances," and also said regarding Kastiel, "[Women] want to date him, they go up to his home and then blame him for rape. I see him instinctively as a victim."

She has been accused in the past of blaming rape victims for their predicament. She had not been a member of the Likud for the required three years but was granted special permission to run by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.