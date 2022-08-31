The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel elections: Both blocs unable to form coalition - poll

The bloc opposing Netanyahu is projected to earn 56 seats, while the bloc supporting him would earn 59 seats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 21:10
An empty Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
An empty Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)

Both the bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc opposing him will be unable to form a coalition in the upcoming Knesset elections, according to a poll published by N12 on Wednesday evening.

What's the poll breakdown?

According to the poll, the Likud would earn 33 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 24 seats, the National Unity party would earn 12 seats and the Religious Zionist party would earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, the Joint List, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Ra'am would earn four seats.

Man allows his son to cast his vote into the ballot in March 2021 elections. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Man allows his son to cast his vote into the ballot in March 2021 elections. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the bloc opposing Netanyahu would earn 56 seats, while the bloc supporting him would earn 59 seats.



