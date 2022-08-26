Israel elections: Large parties are losing their ground, poll finds

Meretz gained a seat after its primary election this week but the Religious Zionist Party lost a seat despite its primary, according to a new poll.

Both of the large parties - Likud and Yesh Atid - lost ground to smaller parties within their blocs relative to a similar poll published last Friday. The Likud won 31 seats versus last week's 32, and Yesh Atid won 23 seats versus last week's 25.

Both Otzma Yehudit and Labor gained a seat, and the Zionist Spirit once again did not pass the electoral threshold, the poll found.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Lapid bloc gained a seat and stands at 56, while Netanyahu lost one seat and is at 58 seats.

Blue and White: The New Hope's election campaign is seen on billboards along Israeli highways on July 28, 2022 (credit: BLUE AND WHITE: THE NEW HOPE)

Newest poll results

The full results were Likud 31, Yesh Atid 23, National Unity 13, Otzma Yehudit and Shas eight, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) seven, Labor and Joint List six, Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu five, and RZP and Ra'am four.

Should Otzma Yehudit and RZP run together in a zipper alignment with RZP chairman Bezalel Smotrich first on the list, the party will receive 13 seats, while the Likud would go down to 30.

Some 18.2% of voters are undecided, the poll found.

The poll was conducted by Panel Politics headed by Menachem Lazar. It included 715 participants and the margin of error was 4.1%