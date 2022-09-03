The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Zehava Galon: Labor could crash out of Knesset without Meretz merger

When asked if a merger is needed, Zehava Galon said that "out of responsibility, you must consider that one of the parties could fall [below the threshold].

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 14:30
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli's Labor party could fall below the electoral threshold in November's election if it does not merge with Meretz, chairwoman Zehava Galon said in a Shabbatarbut event in Rishon Lezion on Saturday.

When asked if a merger is needed, the former MK said that "out of responsibility, you must consider that one of the parties could fall [below the threshold].

"Meretz is on an upwards trend, Labor is falling," she added, arguing Labor has less momentum than her party.

Israeli left-wing torn on Labor-Meretz merger question

Galon's comments come amid increased pressure from Labor and Meretz's left-wing base to merge in order to maximize the Left's votes in the upcoming elections to the Knesset.

Earlier this week, the two parties reached an understanding that if they end up running separately in the upcoming election they will sign a surplus vote-sharing agreement.

Members of the Knesset's Finance Committee vote for a bill to promote competition and reduce concentration separation between major financial corporations and major financial institutions in the Israeli parliament on June 18, 2013 (credit: FLASH90) Members of the Knesset's Finance Committee vote for a bill to promote competition and reduce concentration separation between major financial corporations and major financial institutions in the Israeli parliament on June 18, 2013 (credit: FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also called for the factions to merge, warning that failure to do so could result in a government led by opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Galon responded to the prime minister's comments with a humorous tweet alluding to Merav Michaeli's unwillingness to merge with Meretz.

Michaeli defends decision to distance Labor from Meretz

Michaeli, who has long expressed her opposition to the idea of a merger on the Left, defended her view in a Friday Facebook post in which she explained that the whole would be smaller than the sum of its parts.

She noted that in a recent N12 poll, a Meretz-Labor union took nine seats, one less than if the parties were to run separately. In that scenario, the parties will win five seats each, according to the poll.

"I am attentive to the voices in our camp attempting to engineer the political map in a way that could potentially give our bloc the advantage," the transportation minister wrote. "This is precisely my goal, too."

She finished by saying that "this is why I am convinced Labor and Meretz should run independently."



Tags Israel Labor Meretz Politics Israel Elections Zehava Gal-On Merav Michaeli Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by