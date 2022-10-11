Netanyahu-led bloc failing to reach 61 seats in new polls

If elections were held today, the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would fail to reach 61 seats, according to new polls published by KAN news and N12 on Tuesday.

The results of the KAN poll, show that the Likud Party would earn 32 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 24 seats, the Religious Zionist Party would earn 13 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, the United Torah Judaism party would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats and the Labor and Meretz parties would earn five seats each. Ra'am and the Hadash-Ta'al party would earn four seats each.

Channel 12 poll

According to the N12 poll, the Likud Party would earn 31 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 24 seats, the Religious Zionist Party would earn 13 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats.

Ballot slips in a voting booth. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, the United Torah Judaism party would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor would earn six seats each and Meretz would earn five seats. Ra'am and the Hadash-Ta'al party would earn four seats each.

The N12 poll would leave Netanyahu's bloc with 59 seats, while the bloc making up the current coalition would be left with 57 seats, leaving both sides unable to form a majority coalition.