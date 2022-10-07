Netanyahu bloc at 61 – poll

If the Knesset election were to be held today, the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu would win 61 seats, two more than an identical poll held a week ago, according to a survey conducted by Panel Politics on behalf of Ma’ariv. The center-left Lapid bloc would receive 55, two fewer than last week, and the Arab Hadash-Ta’al partnership would win the remaining four seats.

Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is still short of the electoral threshold of 3.25%. Still, its vote share rose to 2.4%, an increase over last week when it was predicted to win just 1.9% of the general vote.

The Likud and the Religious Zionism Party each gained one seat, while Yesh Atid and National Unity each lost one.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then justice minister Ayelet Shaked (L) during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on December 21, 2016, during the state budget vote for 2017-2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Full results from the most recent electoral poll

The full poll results: Likud 32, Yesh Atid 23, Religious Zionism Party 14, National Unity 12, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) 7, Yisrael Beytenu 6, Labor and Meretz 5 each, and Hadash-Ta’al 4 and Ra’am 4 each.

Support for Balad, whose eligibility to run is being discussed in the High Court, dropped from 1.6% to 1.2%, the poll also found. No other parties received more than 1% of the vote.

The latest poll included 705 respondents with a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.