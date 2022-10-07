The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Netanyahu bloc at 61 – poll

Ayelet Shaked getting closer to electoral threshold.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 00:01
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media in Tel Aviv on October 3, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media in Tel Aviv on October 3, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

If the Knesset election were to be held today, the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu would win 61 seats, two more than an identical poll held a week ago, according to a survey conducted by Panel Politics on behalf of Ma’ariv. The center-left Lapid bloc would receive 55, two fewer than last week, and the Arab Hadash-Ta’al partnership would win the remaining four seats.

Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is still short of the electoral threshold of 3.25%. Still, its vote share rose to 2.4%, an increase over last week when it was predicted to win just 1.9% of the general vote.

The Likud and the Religious Zionism Party each gained one seat, while Yesh Atid and National Unity each lost one.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then justice minister Ayelet Shaked (L) during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on December 21, 2016, during the state budget vote for 2017-2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then justice minister Ayelet Shaked (L) during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on December 21, 2016, during the state budget vote for 2017-2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Full results from the most recent electoral poll

The full poll results: Likud 32, Yesh Atid 23, Religious Zionism Party 14, National Unity 12, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) 7, Yisrael Beytenu 6, Labor and Meretz 5 each, and Hadash-Ta’al 4 and Ra’am 4 each.

Support for Balad, whose eligibility to run is being discussed in the High Court, dropped from 1.6% to 1.2%, the poll also found. No other parties received more than 1% of the vote.

The latest poll included 705 respondents with a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu ayelet shaked Israel Elections poll Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by