New poll sees seats move, but still no bloc reaching majority

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, the Religious Zionist party and Yisrael Beytenu weakened by a seat each in a new poll by KAN Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday, but both blocs remain unable to form a majority government.

According to the poll, the Likud party would earn 31 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 24 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 13 seats and the National Unity party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn nine seats, the United Torah Judaism party would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The new results would leave the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu with 60 seats and the bloc currently led by Lapid with 56 seats, meaning neither side would be able to form a majority government.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What do Israelis want if neither side can form a coalition?

The poll also asked respondents about which alternative they would prefer if neither side is able to make a coalition on their own, with 35% responding that they would prefer a unity government with a rotation between either Netanyahu and Lapid or Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Meanwhile, 21% said that they would prefer a sixth round of elections and 19% said that they would prefer a government supported by the Arab parties.