Ayelet Shaked fights on despite low polling numbers

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 19:11
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, leader of the Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) party, will not quit the election race even though she has yet to pass the electoral threshold in any poll, she said at the Jerusalem Post Leaders' Conference on Monday morning.

"In polls that ask who you would vote for if the electoral threshold was not a factor, I receive five-six seats," Shaked said. "The fact that I am not passing so far is a chicken and an egg," Shaked added, explaining that people do not want to vote for her because they are afraid their vote will be wasted – but this in turn is causing her not to pass the electoral threshold in polls.

 "I am trying to convince people to vote with their heart," Shaked said. Even if opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to form a coalition without her, she would still like Habayit Hayehudi to join it, since it could lead to more stability, Shaked added.

In a picture that went viral on Sunday night, Shaked is seen sitting in an empty chair in a conference room, with her eyes half closed and jaws clenched, portraying exhaustion. The photo left many wondering whether she would indeed continue running.

"It is no secret that my days are packed. Traveling from place to place. Traveling all over our amazing country," Shaked wrote on Facebook regarding the photo.

"Yes, I am tired, do not sleep enough, but I know that I am strong and I am fighting. Not just for Habayit Hayehudi but for my country," she wrote.

Channel 12 News political analyst Amit Segal reported on Sunday that despite her denials, Shaked was considering quitting the race and would decide based on the next few polls.

However, following the report, the Interior Minister sent a message to her supporters saying, "friends we are continuing at full strength! Ignore all of the background noise and analyses in the television studios."

Shaked has not passed the 3% mark in any polls since she broke off her partnership with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel in order to lead Habayit Hayehudi as an independent faction in August.

The election threshold is 3.25% of the general vote. The votes given to parties that do not pass the threshold are not counted in the final tally.



