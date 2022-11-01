Israel Elections: Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu falls to 4-5 seats

The Yisrael Beytenu party was projected to win around four to five Knesset mandates according to exit polls on Tuesday night, closely skimming the electoral threshold.

Final polling prior to the election had estimated that Yisrael Beytenu would receive five or six seats.

The results - they could change as the ballots are counted - is a serious decline for Avigdor Liberman's party, which claimed seven seats in the previous general election, and relished the role of kingmaker – ultimately placing the crown on then-New Right leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

The harbinger of haredi danger

Liberman and his party had spent much of Election Day serving another role, that of harbinger of the dangers that would supposedly befall the country should Shas and United Torah Judaism enter the ruling coalition. Campaign messages repeatedly warned that Israel would become a state based on Halacha, Jewish religious law.

At a mid-day press conference in Tel Aviv in front of Sarona market restaurants open on Shabbat, Liberman warned that "It's important that these voices, of a liberal, free and tolerant State of Israel will continue to hear and continue to be heard. It's important that everyone comes and votes. What needs to be understood, that in the alternative, the next coalition will come and close these places."

FINANCE MINISTER Avigdor Liberman attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, last Sunday. We would expect Liberman, who was elected on the votes of Russian-speaking immigrants, to allocate the necessary resources for an emergency rescue effort, says the writer (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)

Women would be excluded from public life if his opponents seized power, Liberman warned.

“The other question is where will the budgets go, will the money go to Yeshivas or will the money go to hi-tech and IDF soldiers,” Liberman said after voting early in the morning. “The only party that does not twist and zigzag on this issue is Yisrael Beytenu.”

While the election was mostly without incident, Yisrael Beytenu had complained about harassment by activists from other parties. Likud supporters were accused of spitting on Yisrael Beytenu backers and tearing up signs in the morning. Liberman supporters circulated claims on social media that at a polling station had replaced Yisrael Beytenu ballot tickets with those belonging to the Likud.

Liberman has said that his party would not sit in a coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party.