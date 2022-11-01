Election Day brings politics to the marketplace

Election day is a day off work for many people in Israel, including those who are out enjoying the day with friends and family in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market. Despite the relaxed atmosphere, the election is weighing on people’s minds.

Specifically, Netanyahu was on people's minds.

A white SUV flying Israeli and Likud flags from the roof made the rounds through the market, with portraits of Netanyahu posing in front of an Israeli flag plastered to the doors and hood.

When the car parked and the music cut off, a man holding a bullhorn climbed out of the driver’s seat. Before long, he was off, championing Netanyahu through the horn as he marched up and down the street.

He was not alone in his pro-Bibi fervor.

“I love him. He’s a good guy. I’m 60. For 15 years… only Likud.” Says one man in a mix of Hebrew and broken English.

Head of the Likud party MK Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Qiryat Shemona, October 24, 2022. (credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)

Another woman of a similar age echoed the message: “He’s a special man,” she said affectionately. She went on to list the opposition leader's virtues, including his years of experience as prime minister. "The Arabs,” she added, “are afraid of him.”

Asked about the corruption charges Netanyahu is currently facing, she answered that she could forgive everything for how good of a man and prime minister he was. "What did he do?" she asked, "drink champagne?"

This woman was not alone in feeling that the charges facing the head of the Likud are a waste of time.

The charges are “nonsense” said one American tourist walking with his wife. He explained that he did not care if Netanyahu had accepted some champagne and cigars over the course of 10 years as Prime Minister.

When asked what, for Israel, his three biggest issues were, he responded succinctly.

“Security. Security. Security.”

Varied responses

Other Netanyahu voters had much more tepid support for the right-wing politician.

Two men, asked why they were voting for Bibi, responded in Hebrew saying, “Everyone is s**t.”

Many others at Mahane Yehuda, however, had different ideas about whom to vote for.

Lapid, Gantz, Liberman and Smotrich also had supporters on the street at Mahane Yehuda. There was also a strong contingent who declined to disclose who they voted for.

Despite a variety of party affiliations, market-goers shared collective concerns on broad issues. Regardless of who they were voting for, people emphasized national security and the Israeli economy as their biggest issues.

These two were followed by maintaining Israel as a Jewish state, housing costs and healthcare.

Strong differences in opinion

The Likud supporter with the bullhorn got into a loud argument with a Lapid supporter which subsequently drew the attention of other passers-by. As the man with the bullhorn parroted the de-facto Likud slogan “rak Bibi” (only Bibi), a tri of religious youth shouted back “rak Ben-Gvir” (only Ben-Gvir).