Coronavirus: Ben-Gurion Airport polling station mulled

The central elections committee is considering operating polling stations at Ben-Gurion Airport, committee head Orly Ades said at a briefing for reporters on Monday.The airport polling stations would be intended for those returning from abroad on Election Day, to enable them to vote before heading for quarantine. There has never been a polling station in the airport before and there is no voting abroad for Israelis who are not emissaries. “It is still in the initial stages of consideration by our professional team,” Ades said. “If the idea gets fleshed out, it will come to a vote on the committee. Of course, it would be for voting on Election Day and not before.” While the airport polling station is not final, the committee has already approved operating polling stations on special stationary buses, whose seats will be removed. The “balloting buses” will enable those diagnosed with COVID-19 and those in quarantine to vote. Ades said the committee would fund 35,000-40,000 rides to the special polling stations and back in order to ensure that those who have the virus would not go on their own to vote and risk infecting others. The Knesset Finance Committee approved an NIS 674 million budget for the Central Elections Committee on Monday morning, up from 392K for last year’s election. NIS 237,000 is intended to handle the unique aspects of holding an election during a pandemic.
In order to maintain social distancing the number of polling stations will rise from 11,000 to 15,000. Each polling station costs NIS 22,000 to operate.Just for cleaning the polling stations, NIS 17 million has been budgeted. The amount of special double ballots will rise from 330,000 in last year's election to some 600,000. Nevertheless, Ades said she expected all the votes to be counted in time for the Passover holiday, which begins four days after the election.