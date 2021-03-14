The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Election survey: 87% of Israeli Arabs support entering or supporting gov't

Whether enough Jewish parties would be willing to sit with Arabic parties in order to form a government however, remains a different question altogether.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 14, 2021 18:57
An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station inside a church in the northern town of Reineh, March 17, 2015. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station inside a church in the northern town of Reineh, March 17, 2015.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A new survey published on Sunday by researchers at Tel Aviv University found that 87% of Israeli Arab voters would be in favor of either joining the government, or supporting one from the outside, after the following election.
The survey found that around 46% of the respondents expressed support for seeing an Arabic party join any government to be formed after the elections, while 18% said they would only support joining a center-left coalition.
Some 21.3% of respondents said they would support an Arabic party supporting the government from the outside in exchange for benefits for the country's Arab sector, while only 13% answered that they would not support an Arabic party joining the government or supporting it from the outside under any circumstances. 
Whether enough Jewish parties would be willing to sit with Arabic parties in order to form a government however, remains a different question altogether.
The study found a slight decrease in the expected turnout of Arab voters since the last election, though still relatively high, standing now at 59.7%, down from 64.8% last March.
However, when compared with the predicted turnout found in November with the same methodology, a very significant rise can be seen, hinting that participation rates may continue to rise and be higher than expected on election day.
Ayman Odeh's Joint List is still projected to be the main recipient of Arab votes this election, with the survey predicting that it will win 8.3 seats, followed by Mansour Abbas' Ra'am Party, which is predicted to gain 4 seats from Arab votes, enough to clear the electoral threshold.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party would receive a surprising 1.6 seats from Arab voters, while Nitzan Horowitz' Meretz, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid and Mohammad Darawshe's Ma'an Party are all expected to receive hald a seat each.
Netanyahu continued to do surprisingly well in the survey, as Arab voters also found him to be most qualified candidate for Prime Minister (24.9%), followed by Ahmad Tibi (14.3%); Yair Lapid (13.9%); and Ayman Odeh (11.7%).
Mansour Abbas, Gideon Sa’ar and Benny Gantz all fared much more poorly with 4.7%, 4.6% and 2.4% respectively. Meanwhile, 10% of the respondents said they feel that there is no qualified politician for the position of prime minister.
According to the survey, the most important issue for the Arab public in the coming election is the implementation of a government plan to combat violence in the Arab sector, with an overwhelming 58.6% of respondents saying so.
The survey also found that an overwhelming majority of 82.5% of respondents are in favor of Arab women playing a central role in the political arena, which is reflected in the relatively historically high placement of Arab women in both Arab and left wing Jewish parties this coming election.
The survey was conducted by the Konrad Adenauer Program for Jewish-Arab Cooperation at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University, in conjunction with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. It was carried out by Stat-Net Research Institute under the direction of Yousef Makladeh and included 501 participants with a sample error of 4.4%.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Israeli Arabs Meretz Tel Aviv tel aviv university arab sector Israeli Election Arab Israeli arabic Israel Elections arab parties joint arab list Ayman Odeh arabs Joint List Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by