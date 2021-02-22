The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Israelis abroad aim to increase voter turnout

Effort modeled after Move On campaign in US

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 16:15
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Ahead of the April 2019 election, Offir Gutelzon joined at least 100 other Israeli expatriates who flew home from the San Francisco Bay Area to vote in what they hoped would be a decisive Israeli election that would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Three elections and a pandemic later, Gutelzon will not be traveling back to Israel to vote in the March 23 election, even if Ben-Gurion Airport opens in time.
So Gutelzon, who heads the UneXptable organization in San Francisco that has organized anti-Netanyahu protests around the world, found a new way to influence the election without leaving California. 
      
Gutelzon is fundraising among Israelis abroad to help get out the vote among Israelis who are in the country. He is asking them to help fund ads on social media in which Israelis who want a political upheaval say they are voting for change. The ads will be localized in each community to maximize their impact.
The effort is modeled after a campaign run by the political action committee Move on in the United States. 
"Just like in the US, turning out low propensity voters in Israel can deliver change for peace, pluralism and integrity in government,"  Gutelzon wrote to potential donors. "Just like in the US, people talking with people in their own communities about the importance of voting is the best way to increase turnout. The good news is that Israel is a small country so a little bit of support goes a long way." 
The campaign will target both Jewish and Arab voters in hopes of maintaining the 70% general turnout in the last election and the 64% Arab turnout. But Gutelzon stressed that the effort is not aimed at helping or harming any particular party, which would be a violation of fundraising laws.
"We are not representing any party, just Israelis who care about strengthening democracy in Israel," he said. "We are just encouraging getting out the vote among Israelis in different sectors with different opinions."
This is just one of many efforts to get out the vote. The Likud complained about an anti-Netanyahu campaign in the 2015 election called V15, which also said at the time that its goal was merely to maximize turnout. 
Netanyahu's party accused V15 of being a form of foreign intervention, in part because one of the organizations backing it, One Voice, had received support from the US State Department under then-president Barack Obama, and because Obama’s 2012 national field director Jeremy Bird was a consultant for V15. The organization denied any connection to the Obama administration.


Tags Elections israeli politics Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by