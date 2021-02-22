Israel Elections: Israelis abroad aim to increase voter turnout

Three elections and a pandemic later, Gutelzon will not be traveling back to Israel to vote in the March 23 election, even if Ben-Gurion Airport opens in time.

So Gutelzon, who heads the UneXptable organization in San Francisco that has organized anti-Netanyahu protests around the world, found a new way to influence the election without leaving California.

Gutelzon is fundraising among Israelis abroad to help get out the vote among Israelis who are in the country. He is asking them to help fund ads on social media in which Israelis who want a political upheaval say they are voting for change. The ads will be localized in each community to maximize their impact.

The effort is modeled after a campaign run by the political action committee Move on in the United States.

"Just like in the US, turning out low propensity voters in Israel can deliver change for peace, pluralism and integrity in government," Gutelzon wrote to potential donors. "Just like in the US, people talking with people in their own communities about the importance of voting is the best way to increase turnout. The good news is that Israel is a small country so a little bit of support goes a long way."

The campaign will target both Jewish and Arab voters in hopes of maintaining the 70% general turnout in the last election and the 64% Arab turnout. But Gutelzon stressed that the effort is not aimed at helping or harming any particular party, which would be a violation of fundraising laws.

"We are not representing any party, just Israelis who care about strengthening democracy in Israel," he said. "We are just encouraging getting out the vote among Israelis in different sectors with different opinions."

This is just one of many efforts to get out the vote. The Likud complained about an anti-Netanyahu campaign in the 2015 election called V15, which also said at the time that its goal was merely to maximize turnout.

Netanyahu's party accused V15 of being a form of foreign intervention, in part because one of the organizations backing it, One Voice, had received support from the US State Department under then-president Barack Obama, and because Obama’s 2012 national field director Jeremy Bird was a consultant for V15. The organization denied any connection to the Obama administration.