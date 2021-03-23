The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Low turnout ‘disastrous’ for Arab parties

By 2:00 p.m., only 13% of eligible voters in the Arab sector had cast their ballots

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 23, 2021 17:32
Joint List Party leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot at a voting station in Hafia, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)
Joint List Party leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot at a voting station in Hafia, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)
 Arab candidates on Tuesday expressed concern over low voter turnout in the Arab community, where many residents said they have lost confidence in their representatives.
By 2:00 p.m., only 13% of eligible voters in the Arab sector had cast their ballots, prompting the two main blocs – Joint List and the breakaway United Arab List Party (Ra’am), headed by MK Mansour Abbas, to warn of a “disaster” due to the low turnout.
Some candidates and their supporters predicted that the percentage of the vote in the Arab community would be less than 50%, as opposed to 65% in the last election.
“This is a very dangerous phenomenon because it means that the Joint List may get only six seats, while Mansour Abbas’s is unlikely to past the electoral threshold,” said Hisham Mahameed, a resident of Umm al-Fahm and member of the Joint List. “We are hoping that the Arabs will wake up and realize that we could be headed toward a disaster.”
Mahameed and several residents of Umm el-Fahm held Abbas responsible for the indifference among Arab Israelis.
Earlier this year, Abbas, a resident of the Galilee village of Maghar, quit the Joint List after he indicate his willingness to join a coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The split in the Joint List has driven away many of its Arab supporters, many of whom said on Tuesday that the Arab MKs do not care about their constituents.
“The Arab Knesset members care only about their seats and salaries,” said Ayman Haj Hayha, a university student from the city of Taibeh. “In the past, I voted three times for the Joint List. This time I’m voting for Meretz. The Arab representatives have been busy fighting among themselves, while the Arab sector is facing serious problems, first and foremost an increase in violent crime.”
Some Arab Israelis predicted that the Joint List, headed by MK Ayman Odeh, would get between seven and eight seats as a result of the low voter turnout and widespread disillusionment with the performance of the Arab representatives in the Knesset.
In the 2015 election, the Joint List became the third largest party in the Knesset after it won 13 seats. In the 2020 election, it increased its number of seats from 13 to 15, remaining the third-largest party in the Knesset until Yesh Atid split off from Blue and White to lead the opposition.
The departure of Abbas’s party left the Joint List with three parties: Balad, Hadash, and Ta’al.
Recent public opinion polls showed that the Joint List would get eight to 10 seats, while Abbas’s Ra’am may not pass the electoral threshold.
After voting in his hometown of Maghar, Abbas expressed optimism that his party would pass the threshold. “We have high hopes that the Arab voters will go to the polling stations,” he said. “I urge them to give us enough votes so that we could play an important and influential role in the decision-making process.”
Abbas said that the Arab Israelis deserve representatives who would serve the interests of the Arab sector and find solutions for its problems, especially the high rate of crime and the housing crisis.
Reflecting deep concern over the low turnout in the Arab community, Ra’am later issued a statement in which it claimed that its polling cards had “disappeared” from several voting stations. “They won’t be able to hide the Arab vote,” the statement read, without providing additional details.
Ra’am’s No 2, Mazen Ghanayem, warned that the low turnout in the Arab sector would “mean more extremist members in the Knesset.”
Political analyst Afif Abu Much of Baka al-Gharbiyye, said that according to his information, turnout in the Arab sector reached 20% by Tuesday afternoon. He attributed the low turnout to Netanyahu’s “successful strategy to anesthetize the Arabs.”
In the past, Abu Much noted, Netanyahu “incited” against the Arabs. “This time, he changed his strategy and appealed to the Arabs to vote for him,” he said. “The members of the Joint List were never been a good enough trigger to get voters out. In addition, the left-wing and centrist parties were dumb enough to run away from the Arabs.”





