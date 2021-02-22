Israel Elections: Netanyahu needs Yamina, Gantz falls below threshold

A new KAN election poll shows how if elections were held today, the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will have recovered slightly, winning 30 seats, while the party of the Alternate Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Blue and White head Benny Gantz, will have sunk below the electoral threshold , the Israeli news site reported on Sunday.



The poll found that second largest party would be Yesh Atid, headed by Yair Lapid, with 18 seats, maintaining consistent results.

Gideon Saar's New Hope Party also retained its lead as the third largest party with 14 seats, followed by Naftali Bennett's Yamina, which has slightly strengthened to 12 seats.

The Joint List received 9 seats in the poll after their split from Mansour Abbas' Ra'am Party, which again failed to clear the electoral threshold.

The ultra-Orthodox parties kept their streak with Shas receiving 8 seats and United Torah Judaism receiving 7.

Yisrael Beytenu also received 7 seats, followed by Merav Michaeli's Labor Party with 6 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir easily cleared the threshold, garnering 5 seats.

Closing out the list is Meretz with 4 seats. Blue and White, Ra'am, and the Economy Party, led by Prof. Yaron Zelekha did not cross the electoral threshold.

Yamina, with 12 seats, would be the eventual kingmaker. The party has not yet committed to sitting under a Netanyahu-led government again. According to the poll, Netanyahu's supporters would make up 50 seats. If the leading bloc ends up being the anti-Netanyahu one, they would actually come out on top, with 58 seats.Yamina, with 12 seats, would be the eventual kingmaker. The party has not yet committed to sitting under a Netanyahu-led government again.

When asked to rate the issues that are most important to them, only a quarter of respondents said Netanyahu was an important political issue for them.

About 11% said that Netanyahu remaining prime minister is an important goal for them when they head to the polling booths in March.