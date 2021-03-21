Israel Elections: Rivlin to take his time with mandate to form government

President Reuven Rivlin intends to use all the time at his disposal to appoint a candidate to build a new governing coalition, sources close to him said on Sunday.

The election results will be formally presented to Rivlin by the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Uzi Vogelman on March 31.

"No action will be taken until the results will be clear, official and final," the President's Residence said in an official statement.

President Rivlin will then begin consultations with faction representatives to hear their recommendations about who should form the next government.

The deadline for Rivlin to give his 28-day mandate to build a coalition is April 7. Sources close to him said that unlike after other elections when he expedited the process, this time, he will take his time to help facilitate it better.

