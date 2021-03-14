The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Yair Lapid declares war on parties in bloc

Taking votes away from its satellite parties could help Yesh Atid compete with Netanyahu's Likud.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 14, 2021 17:50
MK YAIR LAPID: Arab parties deserve being part of decision-making process. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
MK YAIR LAPID: Arab parties deserve being part of decision-making process.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Yesh Atid changed its political strategy for the March 23 election on Sunday and began a campaign to woo supporters from its satellite parties in the Center-Left camp and the bloc aiming to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Until now, Yesh Atid was careful not to attack the smaller parties in the Center and Left out of concern that they would fall below the electoral threshold. 
But on Sunday afternoon, the party sent out text messages that warned against wasting votes on Labor, Blue and White and Meretz without mentioning them by name.
"Netanyahu failed, because he cared only about himself and not the state," the messages said. "All those who took part in the bloated and wasteful government left Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Residence. You cannot replace the government with parties with five seats and parties with six seats cannot save democracy. Big changes can only be made if Yesh Atid is large."
Taking votes away from its satellite parties could help Yesh Atid rise above the 19-20 seats the party currently gets in the polls and compete with Netanyahu's Likud, which receives 27-29.
Receiving double the mandates of Yamina and New Hope could also make clear that Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid would be the camp's candidate to form a government after the election and not Yamina leader Naftali Bennett or New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar, who have both vowed to not sit in a government led by Lapid. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Israel Elections 2021
