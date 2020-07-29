The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud continues to lose support, Yesh Atid on the rise - poll

While the party was projected to win 41 seats in a poll conducted in May, Likud has since plummeted in the polls with a new poll released on Wednesday showing the party winning only 31 seats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2020 09:30
PM Benjamin Netanyahu with leaders of the right-wing bloc, Nov. 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PM Benjamin Netanyahu with leaders of the right-wing bloc, Nov. 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Likud Party is sinking fast, a new poll by 103FM found, with the party losing 10 seats in polls conducted in the past two months amid the coronavirus crisis.
While the party was projected to win 41 seats in a poll conducted on May 27, Likud has since plummeted in the polls with a new poll released on Wednesday showing the party winning only 31 seats.
Blue and White and Yesh Atid would win a total of 29 seats, with Blue and White winning 10 seats and Yesh Atid rising to 19 seats.
The Joint List would get stronger, according to the poll, winning a total of 16 seats, followed by Yamina with 13 seats and Yisrael Beytenu with nine seats. The Haredi parties would remain about the same with Shas winning nine seats and UTJ winning seven seats. Meretz would be the smallest party with seven seats.
Labor, Otzma Yehudit, Derech Eretz, Gesher and Bayit Yehudi would not pass the election threshold, according to the 103FM poll.
The right-wing bloc in this case would have 47 seats without Yamina and 60 seats with Yamina. The center-left bloc would have 52 seats if the Joint List were to join them. If Yisrael Beytenu were to join the left-center bloc, both blocs would have an equal amount of seats. If he were to join the right-wing bloc, they would have a majority.
The 103FM poll additionally found that 44% of respondents believe that Israel Police are acting against anti-Netanyahu protests due to political considerations. 33% believe that the polices' conduct is businesslike and professional. A third of right-wing voters told 103FM that they believe that the police are acting according to political considerations.
Some 525 respondents over the age of 18 took part in the poll conducted by Panel4All.


